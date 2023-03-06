International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of International Paper worth $57,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

