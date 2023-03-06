Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PBTP opened at $24.58 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

