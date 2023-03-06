Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.89% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance
PSCM stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
