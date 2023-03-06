InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

