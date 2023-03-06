iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.33% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN by 149.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA COW opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

