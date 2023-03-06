iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.52 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

