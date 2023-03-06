iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTJ stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

