iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

IRBO opened at $30.70 on Monday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

