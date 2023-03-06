iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,194,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

