Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.77 on Friday. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

