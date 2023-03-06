Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %

JBL opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.