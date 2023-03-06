Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Jamf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jamf by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Stock Down 0.6 %

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.