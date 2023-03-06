Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Buy

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.67.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Up 2.2 %

KGFHY stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.