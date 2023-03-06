JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £151 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($182.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £133.15 ($160.67).

LON:FLTR opened at £133.60 ($161.22) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 52 week high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a market cap of £23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,685.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £115.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

