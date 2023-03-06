JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

