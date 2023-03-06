JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $206.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

