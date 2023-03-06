JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Overweight”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283 shares of company stock worth $145,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $12,726,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

