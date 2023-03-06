Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

FOCS stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

