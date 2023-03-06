Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $120.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

