Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$173.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

