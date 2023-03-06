Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.50.

Shares of KXS opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.05.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

