KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.