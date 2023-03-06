Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $44,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.97.

KOS stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

