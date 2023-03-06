Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.