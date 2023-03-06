Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Stephens

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

