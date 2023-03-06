Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Lam Research by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $491.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

