Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lazard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.