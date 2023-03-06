LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

