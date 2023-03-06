LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LIQT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.