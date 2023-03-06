M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $27.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.50 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

