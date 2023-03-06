Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.8 %

SBNY opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $328.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.