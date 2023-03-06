Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 21,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

