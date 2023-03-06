Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 310 ($3.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 308 ($3.72) to GBX 321 ($3.87) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Man Group Stock Up 9.7 %

Man Group stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

