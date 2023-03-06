Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.