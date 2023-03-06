MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Overweight

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $403.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $321.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.36.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.52 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $389.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

