Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.9 %

MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.18. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.