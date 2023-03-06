Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAXN stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $842.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Separately, Raymond James raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

