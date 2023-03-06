Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
MAXN stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $842.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.