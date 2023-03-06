MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in MercadoLibre by 22.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 135.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,226.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

