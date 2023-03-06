MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 13.0 %

MDXG opened at $4.42 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $504.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 317,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

