Mizuho Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Zscaler Stock Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

