Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 8.6 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.