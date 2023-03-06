Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.