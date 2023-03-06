Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
