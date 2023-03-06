Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.