Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Contrast

Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 7.54 -$71.20 million ($0.46) -15.89

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -31.95% -28.20% Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% -21.97% -8.65%

Risk and Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 194.30%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.92%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

