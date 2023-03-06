Morgan Stanley Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

STER opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.29. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

