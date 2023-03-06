National Bank Financial Trims Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price to C$62.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

