National Bank Financial Trims Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price to C$62.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

About Trisura Group

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.