National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,655 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

