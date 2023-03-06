National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

