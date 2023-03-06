National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYEGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

National Vision Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.