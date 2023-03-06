Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $220.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00207278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00095659 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,638,631 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

