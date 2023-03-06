NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

